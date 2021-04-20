Travel Site Wants Texas Judge To Toss Southwest's TM Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Czech Republic-based Kiwi.com is pushing to throw out a Southwest Airlines trademark infringement suit accusing the travel site of "scraping" the carrier's reservation system to offer flights without authorization, saying the case doesn't belong in Texas federal court. Kiwi.com SRO, headquartered in the Czech city of Brno, argued in a Monday brief supporting its motion to dismiss that the Texas court lacks personal jurisdiction over it as a foreign corporation since it doesn't maintain continuous business operations within the state and none of its corporate members or employees reside in Texas. The "constitutional touchstone" of personal jurisdiction requires that a company...

