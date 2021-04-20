5th Circ. Affirms Win For Sanofi In Chemo Hair Loss Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court's decision granting Sanofi a quick win in a patient's suit alleging the pharmaceutical giant failed to warn that its chemotherapy drug Taxotere carried a risk of permanent hair loss, finding that the patient did not demonstrate that Sanofi's alleged failure caused her injury. In a 10-page published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled Monday that Sanofi does not have to face patient June Phillips' failure-to-warn claim because she did not introduce sufficient evidence that suggests a connection between her injury and Sanofi's alleged failure to warn of permanent hair loss, rather than temporary hair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS