FTC's Challenge To $8B Illumina Merger Shipped To Calif.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Illumina's fight with the Federal Trade Commission over its $8 billion plan to buy cancer testing company Grail will take place in California federal court after a D.C. judge decided that a Golden State venue would be more convenient for witnesses. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras signed the transfer order shipping the suit to the Southern District of California on Tuesday, a win for California-based biotech company Illumina. But the order was a blow to the FTC, which fought to keep its suit in D.C., arguing in the words of the court that "its choice of forum deserves considerable deference."...

