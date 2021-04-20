Electric Cos. Join ERCOT In Request For Winter Storm MDL

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Texas electricity companies facing lawsuits related to the deadly and destructive February winter storm have joined the state's primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., in requesting multidistrict litigation in what is now a total of 90 cases. In a string of consecutive motions filed with the Texas Supreme Court's Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation since April 15, San Antonio's municipal electricity provider CPS Energy, Houston-based distributor CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric LLC and Dallas-based distributor Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC have asked to add a total of 40 individual lawsuits against them into ERCOT's requested MDL for consolidated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS