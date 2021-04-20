Anti-Travel Ban, Access To Counsel Bills Get Biden's Backing

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The White House threw its weight behind two bills on Tuesday aimed at preventing travel bans and knock-on effects like those that followed former President Donald Trump's initial order barring people from several Muslim-majority countries in 2017. In a pair of statements issued by the Executive Office of the President, the Biden administration formally announced its support for the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants, or NO BAN, Act and the Access to Counsel Act of 2021. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on both bills later this week. "Those bans were a stain on our national conscience and...

