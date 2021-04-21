Anti-Travel Ban Bills Pass House, Head To Uncertain Senate

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Two bills aimed at preventing future travel bans like those imposed by former President Donald Trump, which barred individuals predominantly from Muslim-majority and African countries from obtaining U.S. visas, once again passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The NO BAN Act and the Access to Counsel Act of 2021 passed by votes of 218-208 and 217-207, respectively, largely along party lines. Versions of both bills passed the House last July before languishing in the U.S. Senate, where they were still stalled at the close of the legislative session. Democrats renewed their challenge to the Trump-era travel restrictions at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS