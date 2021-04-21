US Agencies Breached In New Remote Network Hacking Spree

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Attackers exploiting newly discovered security flaws in a Utah-based company's virtual private network software have breached multiple U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities and private companies in recent months, U.S. officials have warned. In an alert Tuesday night, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it is "aware of compromises" dating back to at least June to an undisclosed number of organizations targeted by hacking groups taking advantage of vulnerabilities in Pulse Connect Secure products offered by the information technology software provider Ivanti. VPN software, which allows remote workers to tunnel into a shared network, has become more commonly used during...

