Facebook Memo Reveals Plan To 'Normalize' Data Scraping

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Facebook wants to convince users that the mass scraping of personal data from social media sites is a common practice as it deals with fallout from the recent posting of more than 500 million users' information on an online hacking forum, a new internal memo reveals. In the memo, which Facebook confirmed as authentic on Tuesday, a member of the company's communications team outlines a "long-term strategy" for responding to criticism stemming from news that a trove of user data — including phone numbers, full names and birthdates — was scraped from its systems by what the company called "malicious actors" exploiting a tool designed to help...

