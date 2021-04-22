Corruption Trial Puts Mass. Pot Regime Under Microscope

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 11:49 AM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor accused of shaking down marijuana businesses will face a jury Monday in a case that spotlights a controversial state regulation allowing towns and cities to charge pot shops vague "impact" fees, while also marking Boston's first high-profile white collar trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jasiel Correia was first arrested in October 2018 on charges he stole more than $231,000 from investors in his mobile app that purportedly would connect businesses to customers, allegedly using the funds to score a Mercedes, expensive travel and luxury clothing. He was arrested again in September 2019 and charged with demanding...

