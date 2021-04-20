Cerner Fails To Ax Health Records Patent At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit signed off Tuesday on a finding by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld claims in a software company's data management patent that were challenged by Cerner Corp. and Athenahealth Inc. Over a month after canceling oral arguments, the three-judge panel told Cerner and Athenahealth that it was too late for them to fight an adverse claims construction decision after Cerner already argued the case against a patent owned by CliniComp International Inc. before the PTAB last year. In an unsigned opinion, the court took issue with Cerner and Athenahealth's effort to hash out a debate over...

