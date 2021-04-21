Korean LG Unit Can't Duck Texas Suit Over Exploding Phone

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled that a Korean unit of LG Electronics can't use a jurisdictional argument to escape a suit alleging an exploding smartphone ended a professional basketball player's career, saying the company should have known its product would end up in Texas. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant denied a bid by LG Chem LTD of Korea to dismiss the suit Khouraichi Thiam filed two years ago, saying that despite the company's status as a foreign defendant, Thiam has alleged enough of a tie to the Lone Star State for the court to claim jurisdiction. In a complaint originally...

