Senate Panel Advances Bill Aimed At Curbing China's Rise

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday advanced a bipartisan bill aimed at combating the meteoric rise of China as a global competitor with almost unanimous support and few new amendments. After nearly three hours of markup, the committee approved the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, which seeks to counter China through sanctions, strategic investment and increased oversight, bringing the bill one step closer to a Senate floor vote. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who had several of his proposed amendments rejected by the committee, was the lone hold out. He also opposed several of the newly added amendments, expressing...

