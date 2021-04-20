2nd Circ. Won't Revive Off-Label Ad Suit Against Taro

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive claims that Taro Pharmaceutical USA Inc. promoted off-label uses of a heart medication, finding that none of the claims against the drug maker were plausibly pled. In an unpublished opinion, he three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit led by Judith Frei and more than 60 other plaintiffs, which had alleged that Taro failed to stop its drug amiodarone, made by Taro as a generic form of the name-brand Cordarone, from being promoted and prescribed for off-label uses. Cordarone is made by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. and was approved by the U.S. Food...

