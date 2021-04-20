7th Circ. Rules Insurer Has No Duty To Cover $3.3M TCPA Deal

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday freed a Chubb unit from having to pay for Mesa Laboratories' $3.3 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act violation suit, siding with the lower court that Mesa's policy's "information laws" exclusion bars all underlying claims. A three-judge panel said the district court did not err by holding that Federal Insurance Co. is not on the hook for Mesa's class action settlement over unsolicited fax advertisements. The policy bars TCPA claims, and all the other alleged losses and costs arose out of Mesa's alleged violation of the TCPA, the judges said. According to court records, the policy's "information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS