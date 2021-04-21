Fed Circ. Says Ill. Landowners Filed Flooding Suit Too Late

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' finding that 62 Illinois landowners waited too long to accuse the Army Corps of Engineers of placing an increasing number of "river training structures" in the Mississippi River causing recurrent flooding of their land. In a nonprecedential opinion issued Tuesday, the federal appeals court panel said the lower court didn't err when it held that the landowners should have known before August 2012 that flooding was common in the area near their property, rendering their August 2018 lawsuit time-barred and filed outside the Tucker Act's six-year statute of limitation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS