JLL Lands $42M Construction Loan For NJ Residential Project

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announced Tuesday it has secured a $42 million construction loan on behalf of Larken Associates for its new apartment complex in the northern New Jersey township of Readington. The three-year floating-rate loan for The Ridge at Readington was secured from ConnectOne Bank, according to JLL. Counsel information for the agreement was not immediately available. The apartment complex will have 254 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across nine buildings, as well as a central "clubhouse" with a fitness center, game room, lounge, outdoor deck and swimming pool, according to Tuesday's announcement. The property is located at 460...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS