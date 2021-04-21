Full 9th Circ. To Rehear Oakland's Wells Fargo Loan Bias Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said it will rehear a Fair Housing Act case brought against Wells Fargo by Oakland, California, after a three-judge panel ruled last summer that the city could proceed with claims alleging the bank made predatory home loans that targeted minority residents and hurt property taxes. A one-page order Tuesday from Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas said a majority of the appeals court voted to grant en banc rehearing, which Wells Fargo had sought in the wake of the August panel decision that upheld Oakland's claims seeking to recover for the allegedly lost property tax revenue....

