BentallGreenOak Raises $1.8B Europe Real Estate Fund

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- BentallGreenOak has wrapped up its latest Europe-focused real estate fund with €1.468 billion ($1.767 billion) in commitments, a mark that far surpasses the fund's earlier €1 billion target, the company announced Tuesday. The fund, known as Europe Fund III, will focus on value-add investment opportunities in real estate across Europe. Companies routinely add value to commercial real estate by doing improvements and subsequently increasing occupancy, and improvements often also lead to higher rents. The latest fund will focus on a variety of asset classes, including logistics, cold-storage properties, data centers and life sciences assets, BentallGreenOak said Tuesday. "This outstanding outcome is...

