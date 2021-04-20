Blue Diamond Yogurt Buyers Ink $2.6M Deal In Labeling Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers urged a New York federal judge Monday to approve a $2.6 million deal reached with Blue Diamond Growers in a suit accusing the almond giant of misleading consumers by advertising its almond milk yogurt as flavored with vanilla when in reality it is artificially flavored. In addition to $2 million for claims paid to class members, the deal says Blue Diamond will not oppose up to $550,000 in attorney fees and costs and $3,571.42 to each of the named plaintiffs, for a total of $25,000. "The gravamen of the actions is that defendant is deceiving consumers...

