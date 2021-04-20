Jilted Apple User Sues After Account Nixed Without Notice

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man launched a proposed class action against Apple on Tuesday in California federal court accusing the tech giant of improperly deleting his Apple ID account without alerting him, wiping out access to nearly $25,000 worth of purchased content. Lead plaintiff Matthew Price alleges that Apple included an "unlawful, unconscionable clause" within its terms and conditions that allows the tech company to permanently delete customer Apple IDs without notice, barring users from accessing services and content they've already purchased. Apple IDs are accounts used within Apple's "ecosystem" that consist of an email address and a password that users need to...

