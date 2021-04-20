Walgreens Hit With 'Pink Tax' Suit Over Hair-Loss Meds

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A consumer hit Walgreens with a proposed class action Tuesday in California federal court, accusing the pharmacy chain of charging a so-called pink tax on women's hair-loss treatment even though the product is the same as treatments marketed to men that cost a fraction of the price. In a 24-page complaint, Brigette Lowe claims that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its subsidiary Walgreen Co. sells Walgreens-brand hair treatment for women that has the same formula as a product it sells for men that costs 1.5 times less per ounce. "Walgreens designs its packaging to mislead consumers into thinking that the Women's...

