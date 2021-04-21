WorldStarHipHop Wins $1M Over TM Infringement

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday awarded music-focused website WorldStarHipHop $1 million in a default judgment in a trademark infringement case and a permanent injunction barring the owner of World Star Radio from using or imitating the site's name. The award was slightly less than the $1.2 million the site's owner, LO 337 IP Holding LLC, sought from John Williams, World Star Radio and several other entities Williams owns. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee didn't give a reason during a brief hearing for the amount he granted, but he left the door open for WorldStarHipHop to pursue attorney fees. Judge Boulee...

