TriZetto's $570M Punitive Damage Win Excessive, Judge Says

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury awarded excessive punitive damages as part of its $855 million verdict against Syntel following a trade secrets and copyright infringement trial, a judge found Tuesday, offering the trial's winner, TriZetto, the choice between a new punitive damages trial or a reduced $285 million award. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield rejected Syntel Inc.'s challenges to the jury's October finding that the information technology company misappropriated trade secrets and infringed copyrighted software related to TriZetto, a popular insurance administrative platform owned by Cognizant. She also rejected its challenge to the jury's $285 million compensatory damages award, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS