Hedge Fund Cites Arbitration Clause In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund has cited an underlying arbitration agreement as the basis for removing to federal court Kazakhstan's lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion dollar arbitral award against the country. Entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO, Daniel Chapman, told the New York federal court on Monday that the dispute relates to an arbitration clause contained in a "sharing agreement" with Moldovan investors Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati. The Statis won the $506.7 million award in 2013 after Kazakhstan seized their...

