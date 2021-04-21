Walmart Must Face Ex-Driver's Emotional Distress Claim

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Walmart can't knock out an emotional distress claim from a truck driver who said he was fired for taking medical leave, saying that count stemmed from different allegations than his age and disability bias claims. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Tuesday denied Walmart's partial motion to dismiss Gregory Scott Bills' claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The court found Bills had supported the claim with allegations he was forced to undergo three physicals and travel hundreds of miles to retrieve handwritten paperwork, while his discrimination claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS