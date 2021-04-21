Employment Agency Charged In Large-Scale Visa Fraud Plot

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An employment agency and a purported foreign student placement agency schemed to unlawfully hire noncitizens in restaurants and hotels, prosecutors say in a 36-count indictment unsealed Wednesday against the companies, and nine of their officers and managers. The indictment was handed up by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia on April 8 and accuses Regal Hospitality Solutions LLC and Florida-based Educational World Inc., which advertised the placement of foreign students at U.S. schools, of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, fraud and criminal offense for profit. The scheme took place through at least May 2017, according to the indictment,...

