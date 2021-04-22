Apple Bank Seeks $27.5M In Charter Plane Financing Dispute

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Apple Bank for Savings on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Manhattan to declare that the bank is owed nearly $28 million after an air charter broker ran into headwinds honoring the terms of a complex finance arrangement with Apple Bank, Honda Aircraft Co. LLC and the Bank of Utah. In the Tuesday filing, Apple Bank told U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer that it was owed the multimillion-dollar sum as of April 1. The bank added that the money it was owed was adding up at a rate of nearly $4,500 daily — not including legal fees or other expenses...

