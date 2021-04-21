Gov't Contractor Maximus Buys VA Services Biz For $1.4B

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Government contractor Maximus said Wednesday it's buying U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical disability examinations provider Veterans Evaluation Services for $1.4 billion. Reston, Virgina-based Maximus' deal for the parent company of Veterans Evaluation Services Inc. is part of the contractor's strategy of expanding its services for the U.S. government, according to a joint statement. The deal also comes less than two months after Maximus closed its $430 million acquisition of the federal division of financial and human resources management software group Attain LLC, it said. "We are pleased to enter into this transaction with Maximus, an organization that shares the unwavering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS