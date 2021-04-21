Ex-Trump Aide Tells 7th Circ. Defamation Suit Belongs In Ill.

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A former adviser for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that an Illinois federal court prematurely tossed his defamation claims accusing Perkins Coie LLP and the Democratic National Committee of disseminating false information about him. Carter Page argued that he should have been allowed to conduct jurisdictional discovery in the case. But Perkins Coie and the DNC contended during oral arguments before an appellate court panel that the former adviser is forum shopping, piecing together "tenuous" Illinois connections to be able to sue in Illinois. They say the Northern District of Illinois got it right when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS