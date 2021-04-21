Construction Co. Sues Ex-Director For 'Raiding' Staff, Data

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Houston-headquartered construction company hit a former employee with a breach of contract suit in Texas federal court Tuesday for allegedly poaching some of the business's top staff and misusing company secrets after he formed a rival firm. Katerra Inc. sued Kyle Weaver for allegedly violating employment, non-compete and confidentiality agreements he signed by "masquerading" as a Katerra managing director after establishing Arizona-based Paragon Construction Co. LLC six months before he resigned from Katerra in October 2020. The Texas company also accused Weaver of successfully "raiding" six Katerra employees, including some of the affordable housing unit's top directors, and misusing confidential information....

