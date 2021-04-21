Ex-Nomura Trader Tells 2nd Circ. He Had No Intent To Harm

Law360, New York (April 21, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The conviction of ex-Nomura trader Michael Gramins on a count of scheming to trick bond buyers on pricing should be reversed, his counsel told the Second Circuit Tuesday, arguing there was no proof that he intended to break the law. More than five years after he was indicted on nine conspiracy counts, and nearly four years after he was convicted in 2017 on a single count by a jury in New Haven, Connecticut, Gramins' legal team renewed its case for acquittal — or a new trial — to the federal appellate court in New York City. Gramins "did not dispute that...

