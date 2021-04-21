Resort Co. Strikes Deal To End EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A company that runs resorts and country clubs in California and Oregon will pay $500,000 to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging the company turned a blind eye to a manager's harassment of female workers, the EEOC said Wednesday. The consent decree between the EEOC and The Bay Club Co., which was approved by a California federal judge earlier this month, wraps up the agency's Title VII sex discrimination and hostile work environment case. The consent decree calls on Bay Club to put new policies in place aimed at preventing sexual harassment and discrimination, and set up a...

