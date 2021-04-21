Insurer Wins Suit Against Atty Who Took Data To Next Job

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday gave Berkley Insurance Co. a permanent injunction in a suit accusing a Brooklyn lawyer of stealing "massive amounts" of secret data from his job with the insurer before moving to a competitor and subsequently getting fired. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. told Matthew Lane not to delete, destroy or change any documents or information being kept on Berkley's system or located on the insurer's property. The injunction extends to information found on Lane's devices and his personal email, the judge said. At dispute is "valuable" information that Lane took to New York-based...

