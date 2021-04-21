Lessons From Key Expert Testimony In Chauvin Trial

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- On April 20, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges of murder involving the death of George Floyd. The guilty verdict in State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin followed a near-three-week trial and presentation of 43 witnesses, including store clerks, fellow police officers, eye witnesses, family members, and experts. But one witness stood out from them all: Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who was called as the prosecution's expert on breathing. Tobin gave a gripping account of the cause of Floyd's death, which he attributed to a lack of oxygen. His testimony made national headlines as reports...

