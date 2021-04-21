Conservative Blog Dodges Ex-Rep. Hill's Revenge Porn Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday further trimmed former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill's lawsuit against media companies and journalists that she says violated the state's revenge porn statute by publishing nude photos of her, tossing claims against the owner of the conservative blog RedState on grounds that the photos were of public concern. The ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco did not appear to surprise any of the parties present for the remote hearing, as the judge had already tossed similar claims against the Daily Mail and a RedState editor, and had issued a tentative ruling before the hearing outlining...

