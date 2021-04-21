SEC Says Ripple Aims To 'Harass' In Latest Discovery Dustup

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims Ripple Labs' recent discovery requests for agency staff's personal devices and already excluded internal communications are an attempt to distract from the merits of the SEC's closely watched cryptocurrency fight. The agency asked a New York federal magistrate judge Wednesday to bar Ripple from seeking any more "irrelevant, privileged SEC staff materials" as the two sides continue to duke it out in discovery for an enforcement action claiming sales of Ripple's signature digital asset, XRP, should've been registered with the securities regulator. According to the SEC, Ripple has continued to seek internal emails and...

