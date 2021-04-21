John Hancock, Workers Look To Settle 401(k) Self-Dealing Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and a group of its employees have sketched a settlement for the putative class action that claimed the insurer packed its 401(k) plan with badly managed, high-fee funds, leading to the loss of tens of millions of dollars, according to a filing Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. The insurer and the plaintiffs told a Massachusetts federal judge that the sides have reached the outlines of a classwide settlement in the case and asked the court to halt the case until at least June 1, when they plan to present the details in a preliminary agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS