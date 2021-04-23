Norton Rose Adds LA Real Estate Team From Loeb & Loeb

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added three real estate lawyers from Loeb & Loeb LLP to the firm's Los Angeles office. David Barksdale, a specialist in national commercial real estate finance in California and Nevada, will join Norton Rose as a partner in the firm's real estate practice, the firm said in a statement Wednesday. He's joined by senior counsel Kevin Garland and associate Joseph Bini, who also have experience in finance transactions. Barksdale is the 10th lateral partner to join one of Norton Rose's California offices in the last 20 months, according to the firm. In March, Norton Rose added Jones...

