Apple Can't Nix False Ad Suit Over iTunes' 'Buy' Button

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday rejected Apple Inc.'s bid to dismiss putative false advertising class action claims alleging that the iTunes "Buy" button is misleading because the content can be revoked, but did nix the consumer's claims of unjust enrichment and for equitable restitution. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez kept intact the false advertising claims from David Andino, who has alleged Apple offers users the opportunity to "Rent" or "Buy" movies, television shows, music and other content but that it can, and does, terminate their access to the "bought" content. Apple had argued that "no reasonable consumer would believe"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS