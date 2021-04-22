ICE Must Hand Over Alternatives To Detention Records

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must hand over records related to its Alternatives to Detention program by May 3, in response to a lawsuit in New York federal court seeking information on how the agency surveils immigrants in its supervision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron ordered ICE on Wednesday to begin searching potentially relevant records at a rate of 600 pages a month and to release the first batch of records based on that search by May 3. That rate is far lower than the 3,000-page monthly processing rate that immigrants rights groups requested, according to a status update from last...

