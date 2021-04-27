Clark Hill Continues Expansion Of LA Office With New Partner

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Detroit-based Clark Hill PLC added a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney to the firm's litigation practice in its Los Angeles office. Brian M. Hom, who represents clients across the globe in commercial litigation, as well as securities and antitrust, has joined the firm as a member. "I am delighted to join the Clark Hill team in the Los Angeles office and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Clark Hill's litigation team across offices," Hom said in a release last week. "I was attracted to Clark Hill when considering my next step in growing my practice not...

