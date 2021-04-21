Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Geico Customers Sue Over Driver's License Data Breach

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Geico's failure to safeguard the personal confidential information of millions of its customers led to a data breach that put their driver's license numbers in the hands of fraudsters looking to steal unemployment benefits, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court on Wednesday.

Geico and its parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., could have prevented the data breach announced April 9 that compromised the Social Security numbers, addresses, credit card numbers and driver's license numbers of millions of current and former customers through basic security measures, authentications and training, according to the complaint filed by Alexander Mirvis,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!