Geico Customers Sue Over Driver's License Data Breach

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Geico's failure to safeguard the personal confidential information of millions of its customers led to a data breach that put their driver's license numbers in the hands of fraudsters looking to steal unemployment benefits, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court on Wednesday. Geico and its parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., could have prevented the data breach announced April 9 that compromised the Social Security numbers, addresses, credit card numbers and driver's license numbers of millions of current and former customers through basic security measures, authentications and training, according to the complaint filed by Alexander Mirvis,...

