Senate GOP Unveils $568B Infrastructure Counterproposal

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday offered a $568 billion infrastructure counterproposal to President Joe Biden's sprawling $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan by narrowly investing in what they consider "core" infrastructure like roads and bridges and rejecting the president's proposed corporate tax hikes to pay for the plan. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, Roger Wicker, Pat Toomey and John Barrasso unveiled the Republicans' road map for investing in narrowly defined categories of infrastructure to counter what the GOP has derided as the president and Democrats' overly broad wish list. The Republicans said the $568 billion five-year proposal is the largest they've ever put...

