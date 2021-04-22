Latham, Kirkland Steer $2B Vivid Seats Go-Public Deal

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Live events ticketing marketplace Vivid Seats said Thursday it's going public via blank-check company Horizon to create a business worth nearly $2 billion in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Chicago-based Vivid Seats Inc. will see gross proceeds from the merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp. of about $769 million, which includes a $225 million private placement for the concerts, sports and theater events tickets website, according to a joint statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Horizon, bringing together the trusted Vivid Seats brand and our deep expertise in the live events industry with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS