3 Firms Steer Deluxe's $960M Purchase Of Pay Processing Co.

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Check printing and business services provider Deluxe Corp. said Thursday it will snap up First American Payment Systems LP in a $960 million deal guided by Weil Gotshal, Troutman Pepper and Fried Frank. Minnesota-based Deluxe has reached an agreement to purchase the payment processing technology company from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Stella Point Partners, according to the announcement. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year and will mark the century-old company's largest transaction to date. The deal will be financed with secured and unsecured debt, Deluxe said. First American is based in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS