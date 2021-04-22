Biden Kicks Off Earth Day Climate Summit With World Leaders

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday kicked off a major climate change conference with a promise to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030, as leaders of several nations including China, India and Russia also made commitments to reduce their own emissions. Biden framed the U.S.'s new goal not only as a moral imperative to protect the Earth, but as an opportunity to develop new jobs and to generally develop more sustainable energy, industrial and agricultural practices. As evidence of his intention to hold up the U.S.'s end of the worldwide bargain to fight climate change, he pointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS