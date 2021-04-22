Google Just Won A Big Copyright Case. It Isn't The First Time.

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Google's recent victory over Oracle at the U.S. Supreme Court was just the latest in a string of landmark copyright rulings won by the tech giant that have, for better or worse, made it easier to reuse and share material on the internet. Handed down earlier this month, the high court's decision said Google had made fair use of Oracle's Java software language in building the Android operating system. Allowing Oracle to enforce its rights, the court said, would serve as "a lock limiting the future creativity of new programs." That it was Google winning such a decision should come as...

