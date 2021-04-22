Class Action Access At Stake In High Court TransUnion Case

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- In TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether people who were wrongly tagged as potential terrorists or drug traffickers suffered enough harm to have standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. At issue is a class of 8,184 consumers who were wrongfully identified by TransUnion as potential matches to a list of Specially Designated Nationals maintained by the Office of Foreign Asset Control, individuals who are prohibited from transacting business in the U.S. To the average person, it might be a bit surreal to suggest that a false accusation that a consumer might be a terrorist...

