Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ski Resort Employees Seek Collective Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Instructors and other employees for Vail Resorts Inc. have urged a Colorado federal judge to preliminarily certify their collective action alleging the company shorted them on overtime pay due to off-the-clock work and failed to reimburse business expenses, saying they all endured companywide policies depriving them of pay.

In a motion Wednesday, the employees argued that they met the standard for preliminary certification because they were similar in having faced the same Vail policies leading to their Fair Labor Standards Act allegations.

"The hourly employees are similarly situated because (a) they were or are subject to the same or similar unlawful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!