Ski Resort Employees Seek Collective Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Instructors and other employees for Vail Resorts Inc. have urged a Colorado federal judge to preliminarily certify their collective action alleging the company shorted them on overtime pay due to off-the-clock work and failed to reimburse business expenses, saying they all endured companywide policies depriving them of pay. In a motion Wednesday, the employees argued that they met the standard for preliminary certification because they were similar in having faced the same Vail policies leading to their Fair Labor Standards Act allegations. "The hourly employees are similarly situated because (a) they were or are subject to the same or similar unlawful...

