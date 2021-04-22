Deutsche Bank Seeks Sanctions For Atty's 'Egregious' Scam

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Deutsche Bank trustee unit has accused a Florida foreclosure defense attorney of using secretive and abusive litigation tactics against big banks to pull off an "egregious" scam that has scored more than $30 million in default judgments. In Florida federal court filings Wednesday, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. said attorney Lee Segal of Segal & Schuh Law Group PL of Clearwater has engaged in a "massive fraud" by quietly filing dozens of bogus foreclosure defense suits against it and the Bank of New York Mellon in hopes of nabbing quick default wins. Deutsche Bank wants Segal sanctioned accordingly and has...

